Northampton planning on ways to attract visitors once MGM Springfield opens

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is looking to develop a marketing plan to attract visitors after the casino opens in Springfield.

Northampton commissioned research that found the city could lose millions once MGM Springfield opens.

The state gaming commission awarded a $100,000 grant to Northampton to develop a marketing plan.

One resident sees how Northampton’s restaurants and hotels could capitalize on the influx of visitors to nearby Springfield.

“Undoubtedly. This could be a second destination after people win or lose money at the casino,” Steven Solomon told 22News. “It’s only on 91, 18 miles away. 20 minute ride at most.”

Northampton is currently accepting applications from companies looking to create the marketing plan.

The MGM casino is set to open in September.