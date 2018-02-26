Mourners pay tribute to Billy Graham

(NBC News) The general public is being given another chance to pay final respects to the Reverend Billy Graham.

Graham’s body is lying in repose Monday and Tuesday inside his childhood home in Charlotte, beginning an official week of mourning for the world renowned evangelist.

Mourners are expected to line up all day to give to the man who gave so much to them over six decades of preaching God’s word.

Later Monday, former President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, close friends of the Grahams for decades, will come to Charlotte to pay their respects.

Monday’s viewing follows the extraordinary procession over the weekend, when Graham’s body was moved some 130 miles from near his mountain home to the library grounds in Charlotte, where mourners by the thousands lined the roadways.

The general public gets another chance to pay respects Wednesday and Thursday, when Graham’s body will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

All of it leads up to Friday’s funeral, after which Graham will be buried next to his late wife, Ruth, at the Billy Graham Library.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2owWDTm