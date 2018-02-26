More than half a billion dollars up for grabs in lottery jackpots this week

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning more than a half a billion dollars in jackpots this week.
The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now at $222 million, with a cash option of $130.7 million. The Wednesday night Powerball jackpot has risen to $293 million, with a cash option of $172.6 million.
The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since early January, when a New Hampshire woman won a $559.7 million prize.
Tickets for these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.
Massachusetts State Lottery
Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing
Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.
Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.