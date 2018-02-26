Massachusetts joins States for Gun Safety Coalition

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is joining a coalition of states supporting gun safety.

Governor Charlie Baker plans to enter Massachusetts into the States for Gun Safety Coalition. The group intends to share registry information and resources to combat gun trafficking and gun violence.

In a statement to 22News, Baker’s Communication Director Lizzy Guyton said:

“The Baker-Polito Administration will join the gun safety coalition to enhance the strong gun control measures already in place here and Massachusetts public safety officials are currently working with coalition members on the MOU’s specific requirements.”

The governor’s office reached out to the other states in the coalition to learn more about participating in the effort on Friday.

This comes less than two weeks after 17 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at a Florida high school. The coalition plans to share registries of people prohibited from possessing guns in their states and mental health database information.

The coalition includes Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Pleased to welcome Massachusetts as the newest member of States for Gun Safety. When the federal government fails to act, states must step up. https://t.co/yQxhZR1DmQ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 25, 2018