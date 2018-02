SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting incident on Oakland Street Monday evening.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a man was shot in the leg at 300 Oakland Street around 8:43 p.m.

Walsh said the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.

He added that this is still an ongoing investigation.

