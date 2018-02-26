Man arrested following disturbance at Chicopee convenience store

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Chicopee Monday morning after allegedly causing a disturbance at a convenience store.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 25-year-old Anthony Tiber has been charged with disturbing the peace, vandalizing property over $250, and larceny over $250.

Wilk said officers were called to the store on Chicopee Street just before 5:30 a.m., where an employee said Tiber, who he has had issues with in the past, was taking a coffee without paying.

When officers went to talk to Tiber outside, he allegedly gathered what he said were his belongings — a bundle of newspapers and a realtor sign— and started to yell when speaking with police. Wilk said Tiber was referring to officers as “PAPA,” and made a fist at one of them. He was placed in handcuffs and taken to the station for booking.

Wilk said their investigation determined that Tiber stole the bundle of newspapers and the realtor sign. Tiber also allegedly pulled a bus stop sign off a pole nearby, but put it down when someone told him he couldn’t take it.