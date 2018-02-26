Loved ones gathered to pay respect to late Northampton Rep. Peter Kocot

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people paid their respects to long time Northampton State Representative Peter Kocot Monday night.

Cars were lined up around the block at Szelusniak Funeral Home. Kocot died Thursday after a brief illness. He was 61.

Kocot represented the first Hampshire District for 15 years.

One of Kocot’s college friends, who is himself a State Representative in Ohio, said Kocot always cared deeply about the people in his community.

“From the heart of how he cared about his community, and the people that he served,” said Ohio State Rep. Jack Cera. “All of us in public service, that’s the most important thing to us. Peter was always that way. He just cared about people.”

A funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at 10:30 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Northampton.