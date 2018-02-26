Local sugar shacks loving the recent mild weather

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent mild weather has gotten the maple sugar business off to an early start. 22News went to the North Hadley Sugar Shack to see how the sap is running.

The season’s just starting, but if it continues like this, this could be a great year for maple sugar making.

Western Massachusetts maple sugar makers are busy because of February’s mild weather. Warm days followed by freezing nights is the ideal weather to make the Maple sap flow.

Maple season normally starts in late February to early March. North Hadley Sugar shack’s been boiling sap since January.

North Hadley Sugar Shack told 22News they didnt have to boil sap Monday because the weather has been so great and they caught up on boiling sap this weekend.

New England is known for its pure maple syrup, and the money it brings in. Maple syrup is an industry that attracts tourists to Massachusetts in late winter and early spring. 22News talked to the owner of the North Hadley Sugar Shack who told 22News, “We’re not as big as Vermont with the production but we do a lot of “agritainment”. Bringing people into the sugar houses that other states don’t and let them know and learn and very hands on to see us work with the sweet maple sugar from the trees.”

Right now the season is off to a pretty solid start, but we won’t know for a couple months how successful this maple sugar season has been.