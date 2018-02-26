Increase in homes sold in January compared to last year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people rang in the new year with a new house.

According to the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley, there was a 17 percent increase in houses sold in January, compared to the previous year.

However, the number of houses “for sale” in the Pioneer Valley is actually down, despite the increase in sales. The houses sold in January went on the market in 2017.

Northampton Realtor David Murphy said homes have been selling quickly, a trend he expects to continue in 2018, “It’s going to be a seller’s market because we’re not going to have the volume of properties we’re used to. In 2017, it took less than two months to sell a house that was properly priced and ready to go and things flew off the shelf and it’s looking it’s going to be the same in 2018.”

Murphy recommends prospective home-buyers be aggressive and make competitive offers.

“If you’re looking to buy something, you gotta get out there, you have to know what you’re looking for. You have to make competitive offers and get it under contract,” said Murphy.

Joe Borowski of Northampton said his family owns multiple properties and told 22News the Pioneer Valley is a good place to own, “It’s a strong community, I’m very happy here, the neighbors are good and everybody knows everybody’s name.”

The average days a house was on market dropped from 94 days in January 2017 to 83 days in January 2018.

Murphy told 22News that most houses are on the market during the month of April.