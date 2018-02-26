Hadley police investigating weapons and “white substance” found in storage unit

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to figure out how different types of weapons and “some type of white substance” ended up in a storage unit on Route 9 Monday.

According to Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason, officers received a call from the manager of Stuff-It Storage on Route 9 after noticing what appeared to be different types of weapons within a unit they were about to auction off.

Chief Mason explained that when Hadley police arrived at the storage unit, they found an unloaded, but unsecured shotgun. Officers say they also found what appeared to be a shoulder-fire rocket launcher.

With this finding, officers called in the State Police Bomb Squad, who determined that the launcher was not a threat. No ammunition for the rocket launcher and unsecured shotgun was discovered by police.

Officers also found plastic containers “with what appeared to contain some type of white substance,” Chief Mason told 22News. This turned the incident into a hazmat situation, with the Hadley Fire Department and State Fire Marshal Services responding.

Chief Mason said “these substances are still, as yet, unidentified.”

This incident continues to be under investigation.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.