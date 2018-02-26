Gun mural sparks conversation

(KUSA) An artist’s mural of an AR-15 in Denver, Colorado is sparking conversation after the Parkland, Florida shootng on February 14.

“The underlying thing that a lot of people just don’t want to speak about and don’t want our attention focused on is our obsession with violence in this country,” artist Gamma Gallery says.

He says the work is also a tribute to the young people in Parkland and across the nation calling for change.

“The way these kids are standing up got these people that are against any kind of change to start moving their feet,” he said. “This is just kind of to throw some support at them.”

