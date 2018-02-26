Greenfield police officers file racial lawsuit against the city

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News obtained a copy of a lawsuit claiming that the city did not promote Greenfield Police Officer Patrick Buchanan to Sergeant in 2014 because of his race.

Attorney Timothy Ryan will be representing officers Patrick Buchanan and Todd Dodge in Superior Court. Buchanan and Dodge are accusing Greenfield of racial discrimination and of violating the state whistle-blower statute.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin denies the claim. Martin told 22News that the city is defending itself against a “misguided and misdirected lawsuit.”

Patrick Buchanan is the only African American police officer in Greenfield and has served on the force since 1999. Chief Robert Haigh told 22News Buchanan was promoted to acting sergeant in October.

Chief Haigh said Buchanan is filling in for another officer.