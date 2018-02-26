Drivers want changes made to Longmeadow Curve to make it safer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- When drivers in the area hear the term “Longmeadow Curve” they might think of the word accident.

That’s because as of Monday morning, 16 car accidents have occurred on this stretch of I-91 near Exit 2 this year alone.

Drivers told 22News the unclear traffic pattern with drivers merging to enter and exit the highway at a rapid speed is what makes the curve so dangerous.

“There should be a digital speed sign so that people are more alert when they’re coming into the area,” said Francisco Carattini. “So they realize the speed is going to be reduced coming around the curve. That way they could slow down and prepare for traffic ahead.”

Since 2016, there have been more than 250 car accidents on this portion of I-91. That’s according to crash data given to 22News by state police.

So far this year, one person was killed in a crash on this stretch of I-91.

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin said the department will release a draft version of a study they’ve conducted on the interstate since 2014.