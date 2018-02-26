Drivers urging city to fix dangerous intersection in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers have expressed concerns about safety at the intersection of Fox Road and Grayson Drive in Springfield.

Neighbors are calling on the city to install a four-way stop at the intersection.

Residents said speeding cars have caused many accidents at a blind curve, as well as countless close calls at that intersection.

“Few times yeah when you’re trying to cross over you have to be very careful and look both ways a couple times before you can cross,” Paul Martin of Springfield told 22News.

22News was told that Mayor Domenic Sarno has been made aware of neighbors’ concerns about this intersection, and that he had referred it to the DPW.