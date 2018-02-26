Dr. Phil “‘Sister facing multiple felonies, losing her kids; claims she’s the victim'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Ryann claims her sister, Stephanie, is unstable and that her delusional and paranoid behavior is ruining her life and causing her to be a danger to herself and her children.

Ryann and mother, Jode, claim Stephanie’s destructive behavior — being arrested for allegedly stealing a car and over 100 keys from a car dealership, being arrested for allegedly resisting arrest, and saying she believes the Italian Mafia is protecting her from stalkers — may be a result of drug addiction, mental illness, or both.

Stephanie says she is only speaking with Dr. Phil to vindicate herself from her family’s ridiculous opinions and is tired of being judged because she is so pretty and smart. But how will Stephanie react when she learns her mother was just awarded temporary guardianship of her daughter?

