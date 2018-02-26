Dirt roads turn to mud after early, partial thaw

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The melting of snow and recent rain have turned a lot of roads into muddy messes.

Western Massachusetts has been dealing with a lot of mild air lately which has melted the ice and snow, causing the rain to make mud.

22News talked with an employee of a private plow and landscape company who said the lack of snow and frost can tear up dirt road surfaces.

“Any plowing activity, especially with non-marked areas, there’s no frost in the ground or on the surface,” Gary Courchesne explained. “They’re susceptible to some damage.”

The ground is soaked because there’s still a frozen layer below the surface. We need those lower layers to thaw to allow the rain to soak in.