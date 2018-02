SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of Route 10 in Southampton will be down to one lane while crews repair potholes on Monday.

According to Southampton police, crews will be fixing potholes on the roadway from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Exact locations of repairs are not known at this time. Drivers can expect delays due to one lane traffic in work areas.