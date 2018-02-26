Classes begin at Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Classes started today inside the new Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute at 95 State Street is the first school of its kind in the state. A collaboration between Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College, the school provides people with professional training needed to be a dealer.

MGM Springfield plans to hire 450 table games and poker dealers.

If you pass two courses, you’ll automatically be guaranteed an audition with MGM, and if you work there for at least a year, MGM will reimburse your tuition to the school.

Congratulations to all the students beginning their curriculum today at the Massachusetts Casino Careers Training Institute! Registration continues for classes in the spring: https://t.co/JtOLr4dCVs pic.twitter.com/UqqHw7QEvV — MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) February 26, 2018

“I was in sales for years and had difficulty finding a comparable job,” Diane Garvey, of Wilbraham, said. “So in looking at the different courses that were being offered and re-training, the casino which is just opening up seemed like a great opportunity for me.”

The school is still accepting applicants.

Classes run through July 13, and MGM’s casino complex is on schedule to open in September.

Gaming School Training Program

Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute

413-552-2086

mccti.org