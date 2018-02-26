City leaders to vote on new proposal to redevelop Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on a special permit to make the former Macy’s store into an antique market.

The Macy’s store has sat vacant for years.

In October of last year, the store was purchased by the New Jersey based company that owns the Eastfield Mall for $1 million.

They talked about their vision to develop the mall into a mixed use property to position it for the future.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos told 22News he doesn’t see any reason why the measure won’t pass.

“The Boston Road shopping district is a crucial part of the city’s overall economy,” Ramos said. “The city has invested a lot of fund toward that area of the city because it is so important.”

Ramos told 22News the antique market would mean about 200 vendors could rent out space to sell a range of vintage items.

Ramos told 22News if there are any issues with the building, like asbestos, it would be fixed before the market opens.