Chicopee man facing motor vehicle, assault & battery charges after traffic stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly resisted arrest following an attempted traffic stop on McKinstry Avenue.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a patrol officer tried to pull over 23-year-old Tyler Beattie Sunday night after noticing the license plate attached to the car belonged to a different vehicle.

Beattie allegedly sped up, however, before pulling into a driveway and heading to the front door of a home. Wilk said when the officer asked him to get back to the car, Beattie yelled “for what?” and went inside. The officer followed him, at which point Wilk said Beattie slammed a glass door against him, breaking the window on the officer’s arm.

Inside the home, Wilk said the officer pulled out his taser and pointed the red dots at Beattie after fearing he was becoming more combative. The suspect’s mom allegedly stepped in front of the taser, yelling at the officer to put it away. When another officer got to the home to help, they were able to handcuff Beattie without further incident.

In addition to resisting arrest and multiple motor vehicle violations, Beattie has also been charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect’s mother will be criminally summonsed to court for interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

Wilk said the officer was able to return to duty after the incident.