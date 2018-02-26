Chicken theft suspects say they were rescuing them from ‘horrific conditions’

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two suspects accused of stealing several chickens from a Seekonk farm over the weekend faced a judge Monday.

Kyle Dupre, 20, and Misty Harlow, 18, of Attleboro, were arraigned on charges including breaking and entering, destruction of property, larceny of property and animal maim. Both were released on personal recognizance.

The pair was arrested over the weekend after an officer discovered seven chickens in a backpack in their vehicle. In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dupre said the chickens were not in a backpack but in the backseat of his car, where bags were present.

According to Dupre, they were bringing the chickens to an animal sanctuary in Mendon in an attempt to rescue them from “horrific conditions” at R&R Farms in Seekonk.

“We went to save the animals from the conditions they were living in,” Dupre said. “The conditions they were kept in were horrific, it smelled of ammonia, there were animal feces everywhere and carcasses.”

Dupre said they heard about the chickens from a friend who knows the owners of the farm. He said that friend was concerned about the conditions the chickens were living in. When Dupre and Harlow went to the farm, they saw that their friend’s claims were true and decided to take action.

“I’m a compassionate animal lover,” Dupre added. “I thought I was doing the right thing.”

Dupre said he has pet chickens of his own and would never harm the animals.

“They’re compassionate animals,” he said. “They have feelings and don’t deserve to be covered in their own filth and neglected.”

There had been several reports of stolen chickens and ducks from farms in the surrounding area leading up to the arrest. The stolen chickens have been returned to their owner who said he was amazed all of the chickens survived the ordeal. He said over the past month, 30 ducks have been stolen from his farm.