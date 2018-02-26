Cannabis Control Commission finalizing state recreational marijuana laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – A state-appointed board is finalizing regulations for Massachusetts recreational marijuana industry.



Massachusetts is preparing for the roll out of the recreational marijuana industry, but regulators decided to put the breaks on marijuana delivery and pot cafes.



The Cannabis Control Commission voted Monday at a public meeting to delay delivery and social consumption, or consuming marijuana products at places like bars and cafes.



“I’m concerned about public safety,” said Jennifer Flanagan, commissioner of the CCC. “I’m concerned about public health. I’m concerned that someone could lose their life while someone who’s driving under the influence, no matter if it’s this substance or a medical substance.”

The commission plans to revisit the regulations for delivery and social consumption in October after conducting more research.



Commissioner Shaleen Title recommends the commission only allow certain applicants, such as minorities and farmers, to obtain initial delivery and social consumption licenses to make up for the delay.

“When we do adopt regulations and open applications for those licenses, for a certain period of time and I would suggest 5 years, those initial delivery licenses would only go to our equity applicants,” said Shaleen Title, another commissioner of the CCC.

The commission plans to issue draft regulations for delivery and social consumption in February 2019.