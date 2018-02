NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours will be held today for State Representative Peter Kocot of Northampton who died last week at the age of 61.

Calling hours will be held at the Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North St, Northampton, MA 01060 from 2-7 pm.

Funeral Services will be held tomorrow at morning at 10:30 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 99 King St, Northampton, MA 01060.