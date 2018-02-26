Bathroom peeper busted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces a peeping charge after a girl spotted a cellphone recording in the restroom of a Grand Rapids sandwich shop.

“I can’t even describe to you the feeling that I had. I just know my blood was boiling, my adrenaline was flowing and I wanted to see blood,” the girl’s father Quantez Phillips told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday at Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street east of Breton Road.

The 14 year-old girl saw the smartphone perched on a light in the women’s restroom and told her father.

“She (my daughter) said, ‘Dad, I was washing my hands and I looked up and there was a camera recording me and I had already used the bathroom so it got me on camera,” Phillips said.

Phillips informed restaurant staff and then took to Facebook Live to show that the phone was recording and warn others.

“My daughter has been violated so I feel like it’s my duty to protect my daughter, and being in a public restroom, I didn’t think I would have to protect her,” Phillips said.

Kent County jail records show 20-year-old Brandyn Rosa is being held on a felony charge of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. He was formally arraigned in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning. His bond was set at $10,000.

Phillips told 24 Hour News 8 the suspect is an employee at the sandwich shop.

It’s not yet known how long the phone was in the bathroom, how many women may have been recorded or if any of the images were distributed. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Online Michigan State Police records show Rosa’s only other criminal charge in Michigan was for possession of marijuana in June 2016. Rosa pleaded guilty and received probation.