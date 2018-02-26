Axe throwing fundraising event brings elected officials together

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts mayors were among the high-profile participants at the “Throw for a Cause” event at the Agawam Axe House.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, and state Representative Nick Boldyga were among the guests throwing axes to benefit the Agawam Robotics Education Association.

With a $5 donation, guests could get five axe throws to compete against the public official of their choice.

“We are hoping to raise some money to help the program, to help us do what we do and provide the kids with a quality program,” said Dana Henry of the Agawam Robotics Education Association.

The Agawam Robotics Education Association is a non-profit with a goal of helping to generate funding to support robotics programs in Agawam and the Pioneer Valley.