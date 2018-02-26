AR-15 on campus: “poor judgment”

(WFLA) A Florida high school student was arrested Friday after police found an AR-15 rifle and ammunition inside of his truck.

Police say a Pasco High School administrator first noticed shotgun shells in the students pick up truck and then discovered the rifle in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police arrested Dillon Nathanial Xynides, 18, and charged him with a third-degree felony for bringing the weapon on campus.

“Terrible decision on his part. We have no reason to believe there was a threat implied or otherwise. Poor judgment is what we can chalk this up to,” said Dade City Acting Police Chief James Walters.

Parents, who are already on edge following this month’s mass school shooting in Parkland expressed concerns that a student at the school would bring a weapon.

“We used to do it, but we were hunting and we had them in our vehicles, but it’s a different day and age now and you can’t do that and they know that,” said Tammy Hodock, a parent.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2HMu6Cj