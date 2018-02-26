Anonymous text threatening Palmer High School circulated among students

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers are at Palmer High School Monday, after a threat made via an anonymous text circulated among students Sunday night.

Palmer Public Schools Superintendent Pat Gardner said in a statement on the district’s Facebook page that the text stated that some harm would be done at Palmer High School this week.

“We have no reason to believe that this is true or valid,” Gardner said. “Palmer Police Department is on site this morning. We will continue to monitor safety as we do each day.”

Gardner encouraged parents to talk with their children and remain vigilant in response to the deadly shooting in southern Florida. The superintendent said in a previous Facebook post that the school system has been proactive about student safety, even before the tragedy in Florida.

“We have budgeted a full time SRO in the 2018-2019 district budget,” Gardner wrote. “In hindsight, I should’ve also written that we have added multiple cameras at Palmer high school, we have added a front desk with a dedicated staff member who “buzzes” in visitors who sign in before going to the main office or nurse.”

22News Reporter Matt Caron is working on a story today about school safety precautions. Hear more about what local schools do to keep their students safe on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.