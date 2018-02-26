Agawam police looking to identify cigarette carton theft suspects

If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call police at the number below

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Agawam are looking to identify a man and a woman accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes.

According to a post on the Agawam Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspects stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from Goodies convenience store on February 20 and February 21, between 1 and 2 p.m.

If you recognize these two or have any information, you’re asked to call Agawam Police Detective John Brodeur at 413-726-9759.

