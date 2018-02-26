22News viewer spots invasive plant species in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer used our Report It feature to send us photos of vines wrapping around trees, wires, and even utility poles on Old Westfield Road in Westfield.

It’s called “oriental bittersweet,” and its considered an invasive plant, which means it can spread quickly. Both birds and the wood spread the seeds of oriental bittersweet.

You can kill the sprouts while they’re small by pulling the entire root system out.

But, according to landscaper Gary Courchesne, it’s a different story if it’s already wrapping around another plant or tree, which can often kill it.

“You can cut it and if it’s during the July through early/mid September time frame,” Courchesne said. “If you cut it down to a half an inch or an inch and immediately treat it with a product called Roundup that will give you some control.”

You might even have to repeat the roundup applications, if it doesn’t work the first time.