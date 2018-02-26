Longmeadow teenager sings on The Voice

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Voice on NBC returned Monday night for its 14th season and there was one face western Massachusetts watched for.

Longmeadow resident, Brynn Cartelli, is officially a contestant on season 14 of The Voice. The 14-year-old sang her heart out during the blind auditions and officially became a member of team Kelly Clarkson.

22News had a chance to meet Cartelli Monday. She said she was discovered by NBC through her YouTube page two years ago.

“I was home one night and I had a few friends over for a sleepover and my parents called me upstairs and said Brynn they want you to keep going and I was like ok cool,” said Cartelli. “It was really exciting for me because I did not think I would get this far.”

Cartelli auditioned in New York and then L.A. before taking the stage in front of the judges.

“The whole voice experience was life changing for me, I learned so many things I can’t even begin to describe,” Cartelli told 22News. “Being around that many talented people changed me as an artist and it also taught me how to be an original person.”

Cartelli says she’s the youngest contestant on this season of the voice. You can follow her journey this season on 22News.

14 years old. 14th season. Coincidence? We think not. RT to congratulate @BrynnCartelli for joining @kelly_clarkson on the #VoicePremiere. pic.twitter.com/YNVDkvhtPr — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) February 27, 2018

YES Brynn!! My first artist of Season 14! I’m feeling alive and I just kicked @blakeshelton’s @$$. No greater feeling! #VoicePremiere — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 27, 2018