Steel Sportsman Series Meeting A Success

WALPOLE, NH (WWLP) – The Steel Sportsman Series held their first meeting three weeks ago.

Granite State Pro Stock Series President Mike Parks told 22News that the meeting went well. There is definitely interest for this series where they will move forward.

At the meeting, the vision of the Steel Sportsman Series was discussed.What they want this series to be as they move forward is to have the old school look and the rules package and also talked about what tire would be used on the series.

The plan is to have one race later this year and six to eight races for the 2019 season.

“What were doing is unlike anything else in New England. Its not a case where somebody can bring their limited late model or their pro stock or their ACT Late Model and come race with us because that is not our rules package. Whoever does this, they have to be 100 percent committed because they definitely have to make changes to their car to be able to race.” Parks Said

Parks told 22News that the Steel Sportsman Series will have a unique look of its own.