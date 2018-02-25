Springfield church celebrates Black History month, heritage through programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater New Life Center church in Springfield has celebrated Black History Month every Sunday in February.

Congregants concluded their celebration by attending the service wearing clothing that speaks to their African heritage.

The christian center worked up special diverse programs each Sunday this month.

Senior pastor Dr. Morris Stimage told 22News, “We have skits and poems and presentations about historical figures in the African-American experience.”

Congregation member Tanisha Harris-Yeboah said, “Every week we’ve been celebrating, from the slavery of our people, we moved on along into the Renaissance, even our people today.”

The congregation would bring its Black History Month programming to a close with a banquet, featuring the food representing their history, passed down from generation to generation.