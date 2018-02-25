Puerto Rico receiving $1.5 billion in aid from HUD

(WTNH) – Puerto Rico is getting some much-needed financial help. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says it’s awarding the island $1.5 billion to help it recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria. The money will help with homes and businesses that were badly damaged on the island.

Nearly half a million people are still without power there.

Hurricane Maria hit the island back in September.

Army engineer Lieutenant General Todd Semonite said earlier this week that he is not happy with how long the island has had to wait to get power back.