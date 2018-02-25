Monson among towns to receive new firefighter graduates

STOW, Mass. (AP) — More than a dozen Massachusetts fire departments, many in small and rural towns, are getting new firefighters.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans are scheduled on Tuesday to present certificates of completion to members of the latest graduating class at the state Department of Fire Services in Stow.

The graduates represent 13 fire departments in East Brookfield, Grafton, Lunenburg, Monson, New Braintree, Northbridge, Paxton, Spencer, Sterling, Templeton, Townsend, West Brookfield and Winchendon.

The call/volunteer training program meets national standards, but offers classes at nights and on weekends to accommodate the schedule of firefighters in rural areas. Even the graduation ceremony is held at night.