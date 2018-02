GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Here’s a sign that we are getting close to the end of winter.

A 22News viewer captured a photo of what he says is a mama bear climbing their deck. He says the cubs joined later.

The photo was taken at a house in Granby. According to wildlife experts, it’s early for a bear to be out of hibernation.

Usually males don’t emerge from dens until March while females are even later in April or May.