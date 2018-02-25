Longmeadow curve continues to be a safety issue for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The safety of a major stretch of I-91 continues to be a safety issue.

The Longmeadow curve on I-91 North creates a dangerous merge, with drivers coming off the highway crossing the path of Northbound vehicles. There have been more than 40 crashes on I-91 in Springfield since the beginning of 2018.

Four people died on the roadway over the course of a single weekend last January. One driver said the curve makes it hard to be aware of other drivers

“It can definitely cause a collision, you’re unaware that someones coming off the turn very fast it’s unpredictable,” said Rohit Chonk of Simsbury. “There should be a way so other people know that drivers will be merging together.”

