It was a sloppy start to the morning Sunday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freezing rain, rain, sleet, and snow moved through western Massachusetts early Sunday morning. 22News explains the fine line between who got snow and who didn’t.

Freezing rain can become dangerous, especially when you can’t see it, and it blends in with the black top.

The difference between sleet and freezing rain is sleet falls as a solid and you might hear it bounce when it hits surfaces. Freezing rain falls as rain and freezes onto the surface.

There was a strong cut off between freezing rain, sleet, and who got snow as warmer air moved up from the south to the north Sunday morning.

Places like Greenfield and Leyden saw snow first before the change over to a wintry mix. 22News talked with one Leyden resident who said he’s ready for winter to be over, and is ready for the spring air again. Jim Payant, from Leyden, told 22News, “I think I had enough, you know? It’s either going to snow or it’s not.”

For those looking forward to it, spring is less than a month away.