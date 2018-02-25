Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade committee raises the Irish flag

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A gathering Sunday afternoon at the John F. Kennedy monument in downtown Holyoke.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade committee, including former parade marshals were joined by members of American Legion Post 325 as well as the military order of the purple heart

They raised the Irish flag to salute the memory of the late president and to begin a series of events leading up to the St. Patrick’s road race on march 21st and the St. Patrick’s parade on march 22nd

Timothy O’Grady, the president of the committee told 22News, “We have a lot of community events in Holyoke and outside Holyoke. that celebrate the Irish during the month of march.”

Paul Seifert from the Legion Post added, “It puts you in the mood for the festivities that are going to happen, the parade, the road race, everything, It’s family oriented, it’s fun.”

The late president has been closely tied Holyoke’s St Patrick’s parade. JFK was the parade committee’s first national award winner. Since that time, the prestigious recognition is now presented in the name of John F. Kennedy