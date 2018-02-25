Highlights of the South Korea 2018 closing ceremony

The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games wrapped up Sunday with a spectacular closing ceremony. Here are some of the most memorable moments of the night.

Korean musician Yang Tae-hwan shred the guitar during a classical music remix that got viewers around the world talking. As a drone fleet flew overhead, the 13-year-old led a rendition of “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

The Parade of Nations featured separate North and South Korea flags rather than the Unified Korea flag seen in the opening ceremony. The Russian flag was not featured in the closing ceremony because the country was penalized by the International Olympic Committee over doping charges.

Korean music performers lit up the stage, starting with K-pop sensation CL with her hits “The Baddest Female” and “I Am the Best.”

The men’s and women’s mass start cross-country victory ceremonies were held during the closing ceremony. Marit Bjoergen of Norway was given her eighth gold medal and Iivo Niskanen of Finland accepted his second.

The segment of the ceremony dedicated to handing off the Olympic Games to Beijing featured a brilliant light show complete with rollerblading pandas and the unveiling of the 2022 logo.

The two-hour ceremony wrapped up with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix playing electronic music as athletes got on the floor and danced under a sky full of fireworks.