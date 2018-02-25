Families share love for the outdoors at Springfield Sportsmen’s Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people attended the annual Springfield Sportsmen show in West Springfield this weekend.

Spring is less than a month away. And families are anxiously awaiting to spend lots of time outdoors. Spending time outdoors is generational fun.

“It is a handed down values enjoyment of the outdoors,” said O.S.E.G President Doug Sousa. “It may be a grandparent introducing a grand-child, but to be able to spend time in the outdoors and sometimes be able to harvest from it, whether it’s hunting or fishing.”

Meet the Orschel’s; three generations from Bristol, Connecticut, visiting the 2018 Springfield Sportsmen show. Looking for ways to improve their outdoor fun.

“The exercise. The energy it takes. The planning it takes. We do a lot of planning and make long trips,” said Arnold Orschel. “It’s been a fun time period.”

Western Massachusetts residents told 22News its not just about being outdoors, its about passing a lifestyle down to each generation.

“Since I’ve been as little as I can remember, smaller than this guy here. We’ve been fishing,” said Orschel. “Every weekend we’d go and its just the best memories I’ve ever had and I’m so looking forward to doing it with him and I can’t wait.”

One thing these families share is their outdoor love for nature and the great outdoors.