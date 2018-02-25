Conway tornado, one year ago, still fresh in resident’s minds

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Exactly one year ago Sunday, Conway experienced one of the most destructive storms in the town’s history.

An EF-1 tornado hit Conway on Saturday February 25th, 2017, destroying homes and knocking down countless trees in its path. Wind speeds reached 110 miles per hour.

The tornado hit Conway’s center of town, Pumpkin Hollow, the hardest. One resident lost the entire front of his house when the tornado ripped through here.

Steve Thomas said he was having dinner with friends when the tornado came through Conway. Luckily, no one was hurt. “It was raining inside, the roof had been completely blown away, and the front of the house, all of the siding and structural elements gone.”

The tornado also completely destroyed a 200-year-old barn on Whately Road and seriously damaged the United Congregational Church, which still needs further repair. Town officials said the church is working with their insurance company to see if they will be able to build another church.