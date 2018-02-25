Conversation between students at Minnechaug Regional High School prompts police investigation

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents of students at Minnechuag Regional High School in Wilbraham called police this weekend to ask if it was safe to send their kids to school Monday.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Edward Lennon told 22News that police want to assure parents there is no threat. Police have looked into rumors that have parents concerned in Wilbraham.

Neither police or school officials would comment on the content of the conversation, but Wilbraham Police Sgt. Edward Lennon told 22News a conversation between students was investigated.

Principal Stephen Hale said they consulted with psychologists, counselors and police and determined there was no threat and no crime was committed. But rumors starting spreading among parents and students on social media.

“I’m just a concerned parent and when my child goes out I want to make sure she’s safe,” said Michel Schirmer. “With everything that’s going on and hearing rumors and if people keep saying oh it’s just a rumor and it’s not looked into we could be paying the price later.”

The Wilbraham incident comes on the heels of heightened fears about school safety around the country and locally.

Last week, a Wilbraham student organized a rally to push for stronger gun control. Also last week, a Granby Jr. Sr. High School student was arrested for allegedly making threats that he would quote “shoot up the school.”

The school’s administration and district staff have been working all week to make sure that students and faculty return to a safe environment on Monday. Minnechuag Regional High School Principal Steve Hale sent a letter parents informing them of an increased police presence on Monday when students and faculty return from February break.

Hampden Wilbraham Schools Superintendent Albert Ganem also told 22News they’ll be observing a moment of silence at 9:00 a.m. to recognize the tragic events that took place in Parkland Florida.