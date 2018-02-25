Bonsignore Set For 2018 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season

ISLIP, NY (WWLP) – Justin Bonsignore will return to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the 2018 season Bonsignore will be racing the LFR chassis this season.

He ran the Spfaco Chassis in the previous seasons.Billy Michael who had worked with Bonsignore in previous seasons will not be back. They had started interviewing crew chiefs those crew chiefs were interested in working with other chassis manufacturers.

Bonsignore told 22News when Ryan Stone was very interested in working with LFR Chassis out of West Boylston and that brand. The team decided to go forward.

“We’re gonna go in that direction. So far we’re really confident and really excited and what we’ve been building and the team we’re putting around us. I am excited to get going.” Bonsignore Said

Bonsignore did not attend Speedweeks in Florida as some of the modified teams went down there and raced for a few nights. The deal kind of came late for Bonsignore as it happened during the holiday season.

“Just kind of a rush to get to New Smyrna. We could’ve brought one car but then it would’ve put us behind on the second car getting down before the season starts and we got to move into a new shop. We would’ve love to have gone and gotten seat time together with Ryan (Stone) and the new cars.” Bonsignore Said

Bonsignore is planning to test and shake the cars down as long as the weather is good before Myrtle Beach which is the season opener on March 17. Once the team gets beach from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, they plan to test and starting to get a relationship going between Bonsignore and Stone and learn about these cars.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule is pretty much the same this year. Bonsignore told 22News that he feels good where the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. He has had success at Thompson as well Riverhead Raceway down in Long Island. he has also gotten better at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

“I think the schedule is a good schedule for us. I am excited and see what we can get out of the gate with.” Bonsignore Said

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have a 250 lap race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 22. Bonsignore told 22News that as a driver its exciting and something different.

“I applaud New Hampshire for sticking with the modifieds even though all the cup and top levels went out west. I really applaud them and NASCAR for putting this deal together. I am optimistic it will be a success for everybody. There is some concerns just that long of a distance race for our race cars and our equipment and hopefully everybody can have solid days and not have too many issues. Should be a fun race. Looks like they are going to put up a bunch of lap money for each lap which will be keeping everybody on the edge of their seats and we won’t be just riding around and saving tires. It could be a big payday for somebody as well.” Bonsignore Said

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East along with the NASCAR Pinity Series will be on hand that weekend in September at the Magic Mile. It will be the first trip for the NASCAR Pinity Series here in the U.S.. Bonsignore told 22News that he is working on a ride for the Pinty Series race in September.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kickoff their 2018 season at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday, March 17