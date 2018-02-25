Belchertown fire department host annual breakfast for residents

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Belchertown families again accepted a breakfast invitation this morning from their fire department.

Firefighters prepared a pancake and sausage breakfast several times each year, for the people whose property the fire department protects. People in Belchertown have been attending these fire station meals for years.

Kristy Poehler, a local parent told 22News how she felt about the breakfast, “it’s wonderful people who are living here in town come, my son loves the firemen and we come as much as we can and they’re always here for the community.”

In return the people of Belchertown help their fire department raise at these breakfast gatherings. Money that helps the fire department replace its safety equipment.