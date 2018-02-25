Belchertown Fire Department holding annual pancake breakfast Sunday

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Fire Department is holding their annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

The fire department is raising money to upgrade old safety equipment. This is their third pancake breakfast of the winter season.

It began at 7:30 Sunday morning and firefighters are serving up a hearty breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, maple syrup, and a homemade blueberry sauce for the pancakes.

Firefighters typically serve 300 people each breakfast. They hold them every year to raise money for their firefighters’ association.

Deputy Chief Darryn Beaudry told 22News they want to purchase a new ice sled to replace one that’s 20 years old.

The Belchertown Fire Department will be serving pancakes until 11:30 a.m.