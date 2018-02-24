Woman rescued by firefighters after rollover accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after an accident in Springfield.

Springfield police and firefighters were called to 1515 Allen Street just before 6 P.M. The driver, an elderly woman, appear to have hit a pole, and her car flipped over.

She was trapped inside her Chevy Malibu and had to be rescued by Springfield firefighters using the jaws of life. She was concious and taken to Baystate Medical Center, and is expected to survive.

Allen Street was closed for a short time.

