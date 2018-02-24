Western Massachusetts parents weigh in on arming teachers with handguns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to approve a measure to arm teachers with handguns, after a shooter killed 17 people at a High School in Florida last week.

“It’s concealed. So this crazy man who walked in, wouldn’t even know who has it…that’s good. That’s not bad. That’s good. And a teacher would have shot the hell out of him before he knew it.”

That was President Trump at the c-pac conference, where he re-inforced his call for teachers to carry concealed handguns.

“I feel that teachers are teachers and they shouldn’t be armed guards,” said Terri Bartosik of Del Mar, NY.

This after 19-year old accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, killed 17 people, at the Parkland Florida High School on Valentine’s day. Marking the 18th U.S school shooting this year. Prompting calls for tougher gun laws

President is proposing bonuses for teachers who carry guns to protect schools, citing the NRA’s stance, that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with one.

Larry Cromack of Chicopee told 22News, “I don’t think its a very smart thing. It’s not helping the problem. It’s making more problems.”

The national education association and the national association of school psychologists strongly oppose arming teachers with guns.