Troops deployed to Middle East welcomed home in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An emotional welcome late Saturday afternoon in Agawam for the returning Army National Guard troops from western Massachusetts.

What a welcome for these soldiers from the 181st Infantry regiment. They had been deployed to the Middle East this past year. Their parents, spouses and children welcomed their return at Agawam High School.

Gary Lovett of Chicopee said, “It’s good to be home. It’s a different kind of feeling you can’t really explain it, nice to be back, it’s nice.”

Loved ones couldn’t wait to embrace them, after counting the hours waiting for their return to western Massachusetts.

It was a welcome home in the works for many weeks.