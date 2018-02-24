Westfield Police arrested standoff suspect without incident

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An hours-long standoff between police and a suspect in Westfield was resolved peacefully Saturday night.

Westfield Police Sgt. Michael Cechile told 22News the man who barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to harm himself was taken into custody and was brought to a hospital.

The standoff situation forced police to shut down a portion of Pochassic Road at the intersection with Pinewood Lane. A neighbor called police to report the man’s family went to a nearby home.

The incident, which began shortly after 2:00 Saturday afternoon was resolved by 5:30 P.M.