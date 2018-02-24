Springfield’s Melha Shriner’s has its last dance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Shriner’s called it their last hurrah.

An evening with dinner and dancing that served as a sendoff as they prepare to move into a new location.

The Shriner’s have been at 133 Longhill Street since 1959.

They’ll be moving to their new location in the next few months.

“Springfield has been our home because of our hospital up on Carew Street. We try to sit there and make sure awareness to the Shriner’s Hospital system is there”. 22News spoke with a Melha potentate Ray Turrini about the Shrine’s impact, “By us being part of the community we bring awareness to our hospitals by helping kids.”

The Shriner’s want to make it clear that even though they’ll be getting a new home…their mission has not changed.